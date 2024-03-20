Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R And GT Unveiled In India: Check Features, Performance, Other Details

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its Rocket 3 Storm R and GT model. These bikes have been listed on Triumph's Indian website, boasting specifications and design elements. Both the Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT models share the same mechanical setup. However, they differ in their aesthetics and riding experience. Read here to know what these bike models have to offer:

Power and Performance

The Rocket 3 Storm duo is powered by a formidable liquid-cooled, 2,458cc, inline three-cylinder engine, delivering a staggering 182hp at 7,000rpm and 225Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This significant increase of 15hp and 4Nm over the standard Rocket 3 range makes these models Triumph's most powerful series-production motorcycles to date, surpassing even the renowned Speed Triple 1200 RS and Ducati Diavel V4 in power output.

Design and Features

The Rocket 3 Storm R and GT feature a sleek blacked-out finish throughout, exuding a sense of aggressiveness and style. New lightweight 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels contribute to lower unsprung mass, enhancing the bike's agility and handling. Available in three striking colors – black, red, and blue – these models offer riders a choice that matches their personality on the road.

Enhanced Riding Experience

Triumph has equipped the Rocket 3 Storm with advanced features to elevate the riding experience. The new wheels, coupled with Metzeler Cruisetec rubber, ensure optimal grip and control on various road surfaces. The braking system, consisting of twin Brembo Stylema calipers at the front and a radially-mounted Brembo M4.32 caliper at the rear, provides exceptional stopping power.

Both the Storm R and GT come loaded with electronic aids, including ABS, traction control with an IMU, four riding modes, hill hold control, and cruise control. Optional extras such as heated grips, a bi-directional quickshifter, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a Bluetooth module for the TFT dash further enhance the bike's capabilities. Keyless ignition, all-LED lighting, and a USB charging port are standard features on these models.

Pricing and Availability

Triumph has listed the Rocket 3 Storm R and GT on its Indian website with prices starting at Rs 21.99 lakh and Rs 22.59 lakh, respectively. With Triumph's strong presence in India's big bike market, the arrival of the Rocket 3 Storm duo on Indian roads is highly anticipated.