Triumph Showcases Tiger 900 Rally Pro At India Bike Week 2023: Details

Triumph Motorcycles, the iconic British brand commemorates its 10th anniversary in India, marking a decade of extraordinary journeys, adventures, and milestones. In 2013, Triumph Motorcycles become the sole Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in India to provide an extensive range of bikes across multiple motorcycling categories - Classics, Roadsters, Adventure, Cruisers and Supersports. On the momentous occasion of completing 10 successful years in India, Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the new Tiger 900

Delivering more power, torque, capability and comfort, the new Tiger 900 range from Triumph Motorcycles is raising the bar for middleweight adventure bikes in 2024. The new line-up includes the Tiger 900 GT, and Rally Pro, each providing a significant step-up in performance and specification.

The Tiger 900’s trademark three-cylinder engine has received a major update, including revised engine components, which provides 13% more power than the previous generation, giving 108PS of peak power and a higher peak torque of 90Nm. With its T-plane crank and offset firing intervals, the Tiger 900 maintains its characterful and distinctive performance and sound, as well as achieving enhanced performance throughout the whole rev range and up to 9% better fuel economy.

The new range retains all of the Tiger 900’s class-leading specifications:

• Optimised cornering ABS and traction control with IMU

• Up to six riding modes including Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road, plus Rider Configurable and Off-Road Pro for the Rally Pro only

• All-LED lighting, including signature DRL headlight and compact taillight (Position light rather than DRL in US, CN, JP)

• Triumph Shift Assist (Rally Pro)

• Heated grips and seats (Rally Pro)

• Tyre pressure monitoring system (Rally Pro)

• Brembo Stylema® Monobloc brakes

• Model-specific premium specification suspension tuned for maximum road & off-road capability

• The GT features Marzocchi 45mm USD adjustable cartridge forks, rear suspension unit with manually adjustable preload and rebound damping and 180mm fork travel & 170mm rear wheel travel

• The Rally Pro benefits from Showa 45mm USD adjustable cartridge forks with manual preload, rebound and compression damping and a rear suspension unit with fully adjustable manual preload and rebound damping, 240mm fork travel & 230mm rear wheel travel

• 20 litre fuel tank

Bookings are open and can be placed now at Triumph dealers, with bikes arriving in showrooms from March 2024.