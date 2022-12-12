Truck pushes car towards fast-moving train, here’s what happened next: Watch viral video

The Internet is full of content that can make viewers bite their nails. Sometimes this kind of content lurks on the verge of being scary to an unmatched level. One such video is going viral on Instagram, showing a video of an SUV very close to being crushed by a fast-moving train. The video was shared on the social media platform by an account going by the name NowThis has shocked the netizens. Simultaneously people are scared for the SUV's driver after watching the video.

The video shows an SUV standing in front of a railway crossing with the gates down. While the driver of the SUV patiently waits, the truck behind the car starts pushing the car on track through the rail gates. Once the car is on track, the truck stops and then reverses off the track. The truck's engine cover is ripped off while backing off the railway track.

Meanwhile, the SUV remains on track as the signal for train's arrival goes off. However, after a few nail-biting seconds and anticipation of a crash with the train, the car gets off the track just in time. Meanwhile, the passengers of the SUV can be seen coming out of the car and seem to be confused about what was happening.

The video was shared with the caption saying, "This SUV sat on the tracks as a train was quickly approaching. After being pushed onto the railway tracks by a truck, the driver got out of the way just in time." The video has gone viral on the internet and now has over 438k views and is getting loads of reactions from social media users.

Most of the netizens were shocked after watching the video. Many social media users were confused about what was happening, and one of them commented on the post, saying, "This video brings up way more questions than it answers..." Another user said, "We all wanna know why the truck was pushing the car into the tracks..."