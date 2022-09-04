Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for expressing his thoughts on social media. These expressions cover a wide variety of topics. This time the business tycoon expressed his thoughts on the use of Mahindra Bolero as a means to transport alcohol. It is to be noted that the Bihar Police caught smugglers who were trying to transport liquor bottles using the Mahindra Bolero. The SUV used by the smugglers had been specifically modified to transport liquor without the police finding out about their crime, but they ended up being busted by the police department.

"Unfortunate that these chaps went down the wrong moral path. Otherwise, they could possibly have been creative automotive design engineers!!" Anand Mahindra said in his tweet expressing himself on the use of SUV made by his company for smuggling.

Unfortunate that these chaps went down the wrong moral path. Otherwise they could possibly have been creative automotive design engineers!! https://t.co/cwJW3FUpqH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 1, 2022

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the longest-running and most popular SUVs in India. The SUV is popular for its versatile use and spacious cabin, but the car will be used in this way, was hard to imagine. To smuggle the liquor, the smugglers added a roof canopy with the same tapering design as the regular Mahindra Bolero's roof. This was done in order for this space to be used to store illegal liquor. The smugglers were able to conceal 172.8 litres of liquor or 960 small bottles stored in 20 cartons.

Also read: Curious CASE of Rs 2.39 crore Bentley luxury car stolen in the UK, ends up in Pakistan

The traffickers were apprehended by Bihar police after they learned that alcohol was being transported in a Mahindra Bolero. The police initially had trouble locating the alcohol. Police meticulously examined the scene and discovered that the roof had welding joints. This indicated that the roof had undergone some changes. Cartons of illicit alcohol were discovered when the police breached the welded roof. A similar method was also tried to conceal alcohol in an auto-rickshaw, which the Bihar police also discovered.