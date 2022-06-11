The launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is right around the corner, and new details are surfacing the internet as we are inching closer to the launch. The compact SUV will don a revised design in its updated avatar, but a slew of modifications will be made to the interior and features list as well. Now, we do know that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will also feature a heads-up display, much like the newly-launched Baleno. While the compact SUV will come with an electric sunroof, an all-new dashboard, and a free-standing infotainment unit, the addition of the HUD will be the first-in-segment feature on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Exterior

On the outside, the updated model will don a host of changes over the model it replaces. The front end is an all-new affair, with slender-looking LED headlamps. The bull bar effect on the front bumper is prominent. Sideways, a set of new alloy wheels are visible, along with some changes to the silhouette, which certainly is more proportionate this time. The rear quarter glass has increased in size, and the floating effect for the roof makes the compact SUV look premium. The tailgate is a new unit too. It features revised creases and tail lamps. On the whole, the updated model has a beefier presence in contrast to the model it replaces.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Interior

The cabin of the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will see a sense of fresh air. The dashboard will be revised to house a free-standing 9.0-inch infotainment unit. Also, the AC vents will move lower down the dashboard. New seats are also expected to be seen on the facelifted model, but the dark theme will be carried forward from the outgoing version.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Features

A slew of new features will be seen on the updated Brezza. The list will include an electronic sunroof, a larger 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment unit, HUD, a 360-degree parking camera and more. Ventilated front seats could also be made available on the new Brezza. Other highlights on the inside will include a new instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a premium sound system and more.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Specifications

The 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor will power the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Anticipated to be offered in the same state of tune as the newly-launched Ertiga, it will boast a peak power output of 103 bhp and 136.8 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed AT and 6-speed MT. The former will also get steering-mounted paddle shifters. Dimensionally, things are likely to remain unchanged. However, slight increments in width and height are expected.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Launch & Price

The launch of the updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza is scheduled for June 30. Once launched, it will continue to rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV300. Expect the 2022 Brezza to start from around Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom.