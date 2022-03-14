Upcoming cars to launch in India in 2022; Glanza, Ertiga and more

All of the brands in Indian marketing are upgrading their old models, releasing new designs and changing their strategy in the market. These changes are reflected in the form of upcoming new car launches in the market. In the year 2022, car buyers can expect multiple new products with multiple new features. To keep you updated about the upcoming models, here we have compiled a list of all the models you should be expecting in 2022.

Tata Altroz EV

Considering the increasing enthusiasm of Indians towards electric cars, more and more brands are moving towards producing electric cars, Indian automaker Tata Motors is no exception. They have been working towards increasing the number of electric vehicles in their lineup. Tata Altroz EV is a part of the upcoming EV line-up. It was displayed at the Auto Expo back in 2020 and is expected to be in the market sometime in 2022.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza is a hatchback based on the Baleno. Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Baleno with updated features and design. Since its launch, the spy shots of the Toyota Glanza facelift have started showing up and it is expected to be launched anytime soon in the coming months.

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux is one of the models from the Japanese automaker ensuring their entry into a new segment of pick-up trucks in the Indian market. The company unveiled this big truck earlier in India and is now expected to reveal its price soon, marking the start of its sales officially. It is to be noted that Toyota Hilux has already been in international markets for quite some time. The version of the truck in the Indian market is expected to have a 2.8L turbo-diesel engine with 204 PS, and 500 Nm (420 Nm on manual variations) will power it. Off-Road features include a low-range transmission, electronic differential locking (front and rear), and more. It will be offered in both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive models.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the MPVs from the Indian market. The car is expected to receive a facelift. This new facelift is expected to have a few design upgrades compared to the ongoing model.

