Upto 8 times increase in registration renewal fees for 15-year-old vehicles from April 1

From April 1, the registration renewal fees for 15-year-old vehicles in India will increase by upto 8 times as per the new ruling issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The new ruling won't be applicable for vehicles registered in Delhi, where all petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years are not applicable for re-registration.

As per the ruling from MoRTH, renewing your 15-year-old car will cost Rs 5,000 as compared with the current rate of Rs 600, while for two-wheelers, the fee is set at Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 300. For imported cars, the cost will be Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 15,000. As seen in the pricing, govt is hiking prices for four-wheelers more than eight times the current pricing.

Old Fees (In Rs) New Fees (In Rs) LMV/ Cars 600 5,000 Two-Wheelers 300 1,000 Imported Cars 15,000 40,000

As for Delhi, the government has given an option to the vehicle owners to convert their 10 years old diesel/ 15 years old petrol vehicles to electric, in case, they wish to ply their vehicles in the NCT of Delhi. However, the retro fitment of such vehicles with empanelled electric kits shall have to be got done through agencies approved by the Transport Department. DoT has listed six manufacturers from where you can retrofit your old petrol and diesel vehicles that cannot ply on the city roads into electric vehicles.

Owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old vehicles also have a couple of more options apart from retrofitting vehicles with electric kits. They can either sell them in other states after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the transport department or can scrap the vehicle and avail benefits on the new vehicles.

