Virgin Atlantic announced that it has opened its second daily route from Delhi to London Heathrow, which will provide clients with connections to a number of US cities including New York, Boston, Austin, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The airline stated that with the commencement of its second daily Delhi to London Heathrow service this year, it will be able to provide 1,00,000 additional tickets.

Virgin Atlantic has deployed its 258-seater Boeing B787-9, comprising 31 upper-class seats, 35 premium and the remaining 192 economy delight, classic and light seats, the British carrier said.

"This year is our largest ever flying programme from India and reflects the strong demand for our flights. We will be offering 1,00,000 additional seats this year with the launch of our second daily Delhi to London Heathrow service, and we have strong bookings for the coming months," said Liezl Gericke, Head of Middle East, Africa, and South Asia at Virgin Atlantic.

The additional daily connection from Delhi to London Heathrow offers more choice than ever, benefiting both business and leisure travellers, the airline said.

With inputs from PTI