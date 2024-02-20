trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723087
NewsAuto
INDIGO FLIGHT

Watch: Mid-Air Scare For Passengers As Delhi-Srinagar Indigo Flight Faces Severe Turbulence

The Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence because of the extreme weather conditions.

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Mid-Air Scare For Passengers As Delhi-Srinagar Indigo Flight Faces Severe Turbulence Representative image

In a scary experience for passengers mid-air,  an IndiGo flight bound from New Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence amidst heavy rainfall. It caused a harrowing experience for passengers aboard. Departing from Delhi airport at 5:25 pm on Monday, February 19, flight 6E6125 encountered turbulent conditions because of the heavy rainfall. Some of the passengers captured the moment gripping their seats tightly as the aircraft shook persistently. Passengers Thanked god and the Pilot for saving their lives. Turbulence in flights is a common incident which happens generally because of the weather conditions.

 

Statement by Indigo 

Acknowledging the situation Indigo issued a statement. The statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather.”

 

Jammu and Kashmir Heavy Rainfall

In Jammu and Kashmir, rainfall and snowfall persisted for the second consecutive day, leading to the suspension of traffic along the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Landslides and rockfalls occurred at numerous points in Ramban district, necessitating the closure of the key roadway. Additionally, two interstate highways were shut down preventatively due to fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah's higher elevations in Doda district. The abrupt closure left scores of travelers stranded, prompting authorities to caution against travel until the highways are cleared and weather conditions improve.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?