Watch: Mid-Air Scare For Passengers As Delhi-Srinagar Indigo Flight Faces Severe Turbulence

In a scary experience for passengers mid-air, an IndiGo flight bound from New Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulence amidst heavy rainfall. It caused a harrowing experience for passengers aboard. Departing from Delhi airport at 5:25 pm on Monday, February 19, flight 6E6125 encountered turbulent conditions because of the heavy rainfall. Some of the passengers captured the moment gripping their seats tightly as the aircraft shook persistently. Passengers Thanked god and the Pilot for saving their lives. Turbulence in flights is a common incident which happens generally because of the weather conditions.

Statement by Indigo

Acknowledging the situation Indigo issued a statement. The statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather.”

Jammu and Kashmir Heavy Rainfall

In Jammu and Kashmir, rainfall and snowfall persisted for the second consecutive day, leading to the suspension of traffic along the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Landslides and rockfalls occurred at numerous points in Ramban district, necessitating the closure of the key roadway. Additionally, two interstate highways were shut down preventatively due to fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah's higher elevations in Doda district. The abrupt closure left scores of travelers stranded, prompting authorities to caution against travel until the highways are cleared and weather conditions improve.