Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak travels in an all Range Rover convoy while he visits Kings Charles

British automotive brand - Range Rover, is quite famous around riches, famous, and politicians around the world. Well, the PM-designate for the UK - Rishi Sunak, is also seen travelling in an all Range Rover convoy as he arrives to see King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London. Sunak’s convoy included three Range Rovers, out of which, one belonged to the police department. In fact, a Land Rover Discovery was also a part of the motorcade. These aren’t the 2023 Range Rover examples that have just been released. They are the facelifted version of the fourth-gen example, which was released in 2018.

#WATCH | The UK PM-designate #RishiSunak arrives at Buckingham Palace in London to meet King Charles III.



(Source: Reuters)

2022 Range Rover Design

The New Range Rover SV gets an Exclusive front bumper and five-bar grille design sets the new flagship model apart, with the lower aperture featuring five precisely executed full-width metal-plated blades. Exquisite materials include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and plated metals, highlighting Special Vehicle Operations’ work.

2022 Range Rover Specs

The new Range Rover is updated to work with Hybrid tech. It comes with three powertrain options, namely 3.0-litre diesel, 3.0-litre petrol and new 4.4-litre petrol. The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency.

2022 Ranger Rover Price

The all-new 2022 Range Rover is priced at Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover competes against luxury cars like Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS. In India, the Mercedes is priced at Rs 2.47 crore, while the Bentayaga is priced at Rs 4.10 crore after the launch of the facelift version.