Watch: Video Of UP Cops Riding Bike Without Helmet Goes Viral, Police Takes Action

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel have gotten into trouble for riding a motor without wearing a helmet. The video of the men riding bikes without the protective gear was shared on social media and has prompted the department to take action against the officials. Two girls passing by on the road recorded the video of the officers flouting road safety rules. This is not the first time such a video has surfaced on social media. Very often, videos of police officers are shared on social media, breaking the rules.

The video of the officers was reportedly recorded in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The video starts by showing two girls chasing the officers on a TVS Apache of the UP Police Department. While chasing the officers, the girls can be seen asking the officers repeatedly about their helmets. One of the girls can be clearly heard saying, "Where are your helmets?" She goes on with her questions, asking them, "Aren't you ashamed? Are the rules only for the public, don't the rules apply to you?"

Even with the repeated bombardment of these questions, the cops did not react to any of them. Moving ahead in the video, the cops on the motorcycle can be seen speeding away from the girls. The police officers seem to be trying to evade the situation by getting away from the girls chasing them on a scooter.

The video shared on Twitter has gone viral and has amassed over 417 thousand views. Taking cognizance of the incident, Ghaziabad Police issued a challan against the officers for flouting road safety rules. As per the details on Twitter, a challan of Rs 1,000 has been issued against the officers for driving a two-wheeler without a helmet.

The Motor Vehicles Act specifically mentions two-wheeler riders, indicating that riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is against the law and a traffic infraction in the nation. Doing so will result in a fine and possible licence suspension or revocation. In extreme circumstances, the motorist can spend up to three months in jail.