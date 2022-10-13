NewsAuto
ANAND MAHINDRA

'Which country is this?’ Anand Mahindra quizzes netizens after spotting tractor in a video, promises reward

Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of tractors on Twitter and asked the netizens for help in determining the location where the video was recorded, to which netizens shared their knowledge.

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman often turns to social media to seek answers to some unique questions. Earlier, he sought suggestions on what to name his brand-new Mahindra Scorpio-N. Now, the business tycoon has asked netizens to identify the location of a viral video. The video shows a few people driving red coloured Mahindra Tractors lined up on the side of a road. However, this time things are different this time; the industrialist is offering a reward for the right answer. The prize being a scaled model of a tractor. It is to be noted that he also shared the picture of the scale model in the same post.

Anand Mahindra's Tweet said,'' These are Mahindra Tractors, of course, but which country is this?" He further added, "I'll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic." The video shared by the industrialist is going viral on the internet and has got over 4 lakh views and continues to get more.

Many netizens are coming forward to answer Anand Mahindra's question. One of the netizens said, "Anand Sir, this is "Germany." It's a holiday to celebrate the autumn Ernte ("harvest"), as well as show appreciation to God and people working in the Landwirtschaft ("agriculture"). People who are in a position to do so are also encouraged to give to the poor."

The guesses did not stop there; many came forward to give more input. One of the netizens came forward and said that it was South Africa. While others made their answer very specific, one of the social media users said, "Country- Germany, State- North Rhine Westphalia, District- Recklinghausen." While one of the netizens shared additional details, saying, "These scenes are from Germany, and they are riding it during "Oktoberfest" which returned after 2 years of COVID induced lockdown."

