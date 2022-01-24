Yamaha launches updated XSR 155 motorcycle in two new colour options

A new, slightly updated XSR 155 has been unveiled by Yamaha's Indonesian division in the country. Two new paint schemes are available for the neo-retro motorcycle this time around. Yamaha's first Grand Prix victory is commemorated by the 2022 XSR 155 60th Anniversary shades.

This version features the iconic red design on a white base body that goes well with the golden Y-shaped alloy wheels. Added to the model's modernity is the golden finish on the upside-down front forks. On the fuel tank top, side panels, and front fender, a splash of red is seen while the circular headlamp gets a black casing.

A black finish is also used on the engine area, exhaust canister, and seat. XSR graphics on the fuel tank complement Matte Dark Blue Authentic striking design with blacked-out bits. There are also blackened headlamp casings, grey side panels, a tail lamp, an exhaust system, a front fender, a seat, alloy wheels, an engine guard, etc.

With no mechanical changes, the 2022 Yamaha XSR 155 continues to be powered by the 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation technology) as in the Yamaha R15 V4 and MT15. It develops a maximum power output of 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm.

Other features include mono-shock rear suspension, aluminium swingarm, and front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS system.

Rumours of the XSR 155 debuting in India have long been circulating, but it never happened.

