Yamaha launches updated YZF-25 motorcycle in two new colour options

Yamaha's product line-up is updated regularly in order to keep the interest of customers and in its latest attempt, the Japanese company has added two new colour schemes for its quarter-litre bikes in Indonesia market, YZF-25.

Yamaha YZF-R25 now comes in two new colour options in Indonesia: Racing Blue and Metallic Black. Racing Blue may appear quite similar to the shade available with Yamaha R15 V4 in India at first glance. The shade of blue is, however, darker than it appears.

There are blue shades on the front cowl, the side panels, fuel tank, and seat frame. The side panels feature branding elements like 'R25' and 'Yamaha' in the same blue. The alloy wheels also have the same color scheme. Adding to the bike's sporty look are golden USD forks on the new R25.

A second new color scheme for Yamaha's 2022 R25 is an all-black theme. It exudes a sense of power and mystery due to its brooding and stealthy character. This colour variant looks particularly good with gold USD forks, as opposed to racing blue.

Other colour options are available, such as blue, red, and black. The 2022 R25 is also available in the 60th Anniversary edition colour scheme. It combines red, white, and black. Wheels are in matte golden hue, which gives the bike a distinctive look.

Engine is the same as earlier, a 249cc DOHC, 4-valve unit generating 35 ps of power and 23 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It is unlikely that Yamaha R25 will be launched in India anytime soon as the 150cc bikes are Yamaha's main volume generators.

