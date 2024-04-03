Your Toyota Glanza Might Be Faulty! Over 2300 Units Of The Hatchback Recalled, Know Why



Toyota India has announced a voluntary recall of 2,305 units of the pre-facelift Glanza model to address a potential defect in the fuel pump motor. These units were manufactured between April 2, 2019, and October 6, 2019. The identified issue with the fuel pump motor in the affected units could lead to engine stalling or difficulty starting. Read here To know about the recall process.

Recall Process

This recall campaign follows a similar initiative conducted by Toyota on July 31, 2020. Authorized Toyota dealerships will reach out to individual customers to guide them through the necessary steps, which include inspecting the part and replacing it at no additional cost. Customers with queries or concerns can contact their nearest dealership or reach out to Toyota India's customer care at 1800-309 0001.

About The Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno. Notably, It is the sole hatchback offering from Toyota in the market. The Glanza is currently available in four variants - E, S, G, and V, offering both manual and automatic gearbox choices. Prices for the Glanza start at Rs. 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the 1.2-litre petrol engine delivers 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. A CNG variant is also part of the lineup.