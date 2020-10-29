Bajaj CT100 upgraded version launched in India; promises 90kmpl mileage

New Delhi: Homegrown two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto has launched the upgraded version of its popular CT100 this festive season, promising 'Kadak' mielage of 90kmpl.

The 102-cc motorcycle comes with couple of renewed features and has been priced at Rs 46,432 (ex-showroom Delhi). The all new Bajaj CT100 will be available in three new colours- Gloss Ebony Black with Blue decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow decals, and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red decals.

Bajaj CT100 comes with 4 Stroke, Single Cylinder engine, electronic Injection and 47 X 58.8 Bore x Stroke (mm). The bike produces a maximum Power of 5.81 kW (7.9 PS) @ 7500 rpm and a maximum Torque (Nm @ rpm) of 8.34 @ 5500. It can reach top speed of 90 km/h. The bike has 4 Speed (All Down Shift) Transmission and is equipped with Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame Frame Structure.

It has Hydraulic Telescopic front suspension (125 mm Travel) and Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel Rear Suspension. The bike boasts of 130 mm Drum- Front Brake Type and 110 mm Drum With CBS rear Brake Type. It has a Fuel Tank Capacity of 10.5 litres.

The bike features Automatic Headlamp On (AHO), 170 ground clearance and weighs 115 kg.