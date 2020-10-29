हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bajaj CT100

Bajaj CT100 upgraded version launched in India; promises 90kmpl mileage

The 102-cc motorcycle will be offered in Gloss Ebony Black with Blue decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow decals, and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red decals colour options.

Bajaj CT100 upgraded version launched in India; promises 90kmpl mileage

New Delhi: Homegrown two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto has launched the upgraded version of its popular CT100 this festive season, promising 'Kadak' mielage of 90kmpl.

The 102-cc motorcycle comes with couple of renewed features and has been priced at Rs 46,432 (ex-showroom Delhi). The all new Bajaj CT100 will be available in three new colours- Gloss Ebony Black with Blue decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow decals, and Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red decals.

Bajaj CT100 comes with 4 Stroke, Single Cylinder engine, electronic Injection and 47 X 58.8 Bore x Stroke (mm). The bike produces a maximum Power of 5.81 kW (7.9 PS) @ 7500 rpm and a maximum Torque (Nm @ rpm) of 8.34 @ 5500. It can reach top speed of 90 km/h. The bike has 4 Speed (All Down Shift) Transmission and is equipped with Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame Frame Structure.

It has Hydraulic Telescopic front suspension (125 mm Travel) and Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel Rear Suspension. The bike boasts of 130 mm Drum- Front Brake Type and 110 mm Drum With CBS rear Brake Type. It has a Fuel Tank Capacity of 10.5 litres.

The bike features Automatic Headlamp On (AHO), 170 ground clearance and weighs 115 kg.

