Bengaluru Overtakes Delhi In Private Cars: Read Details

New Delhi: According to the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2023, Bengaluru has zoomed past Delhi to claim the title of the Indian city with the most private cars. As of March 31, 2023, Bengaluru proudly boasts 23.1 lakh private cars, outshining Delhi in this four-wheeled race.

As Bengaluru takes the lead, it's essential to peek at Delhi's car scenario. The national capital had a total of 79.5 lakh vehicles, with 20.7 lakh being private cars. Delhi has been making efforts to bid farewell to overaged and condemned vehicles.

In line with the Supreme Court's ban on older diesel and petrol vehicles in 2018, around 55 lakh cars bid adieu, 1.4 lakh faced the scrap yard, and 6.2 lakh obtained no-objection certificates to re-register in other states during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Now, let's talk about Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley. While we celebrate our car collection, the city grapples with a notorious traffic jam dilemma.

Rain or festivals, traffic seems to have a mind of its own. In 2022, Bengaluru snagged the second spot globally for traffic congestion in city centers, giving us a front-row seat to the seriousness of the issue.

Last year wasn't our best when it comes to traffic. Bengaluru snagged the less-than-ideal title of the world's second most congested city, just behind London. Navigating through the city center took an average of 29 minutes and 10 seconds to cover a 10 km distance, with a sluggish average rush hour speed of 18 kmph.

The TomTom report spilled the beans on the daily struggles of Bengalureans, spending 260 hours on the road, with 134 hours lost in congestion-related delays.