Bike enthusiast? Check Hero Splendor's festive offer, avail huge cash benefits

New Delhi: Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is offering great offers for its most popular 100 CC bike --Splendor. This festive season, you can avail three benefits that the bike maker is offering.

For bike enthusiasts, the company is offering low down payment, low rate of interest and festive cash benefits.

Here is all about the festive offer on Hero Splendor.

Buyers can get the Hero Splendour at down payment of Rs 4,999 with a 6.99 percent interest rate. Additionally, the company is giving festive cash benefits upto Rs 3100 (for 125cc bikes). Buyers can also get cash discount upto Rs 2100 and exchange top up benefit upto Rs 1000.

Meanwhile, if you are a Hero Goodlife member, you can get upto Rs 5500 worth rewards and service benefits at Rs 499. You can also avail benefits upto Rs 7500 on PayTM transactions. While those having ICICI card can avail cash benefits upto Rs 500 on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI.

Splendor+ comes with xSens with PFI, proprietary i3s Technology for +9% Fuel Saving and 130mm rear break. Super Splendor comes with xSens with PFI, 5 speed transmission and 240mm front disc brake. Splendor iSmart comes with xSens with PFI, Revolutionary i3S Technology and Smart dual tone look.

Splendor+ also comes in BS6 engine option. These are the key specs

Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC

97.2 cc

5.9 kW @ 8000 revolutions per minute Max. Power

8.05 Nm @ 6000 revolutions per minute Max. Torque

50.0 x 49.5 mm Bore x Stroke

Electric start/kick start

Advanced Programmed Fuel Injection