BS6 Mahindra TUV300 facelift version launching in 2021: Reports

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) is going to launch the BS6 variant of the TUV300 facelift version next year, as per media reports.

Among the facelift designs are seen the new front grille on top of which a chrome strip is running with Mahindra logo in the centre, the square-shaped fog lamps being replaced by round ones though the garnish is the same square one, air dam replaced with a rectangular shape as against its previous square cut.

Not much has been talked about the interiors or the engine specs of the Mahindra TUV 300 car. Although, it has been reported that the BS6 version of the TUV300 may get an updated infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mahindra had first launched the TUV300 in the Indian market way back in 2015 and has since seen good response from the customers and is very popular among the younger lot.

In 2019, M&M launched the Bold New TUV300, the facelift of the compact SUV. Featuring design enhancements and new aspirational features, the Bold New TUV300 was offered at Rs. 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The TUV300, was launched with comes with a bolder and more muscular look offering a new aggressive piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, muscular side cladding & a newly designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover. The new Headlamp Design with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and carbon black finish add to the style of the Bold New TUV300.

Live TV

#mute

The interiors, designed by the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina, offered new silver accents for a more premium look and feel. The hi-tech features, such as the new reverse parking camera, 17.8 cm infotainment system with GPS, Static Bending Headlamps & Micro-Hybrid technology.