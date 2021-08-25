Good news for Bullet lovers! 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launching on Friday, August 27: Check features, price and more

New Delhi: Royal Enfield, one of the most loved motorcycle brands in India is all set to launch its much anticipated bike --the Classic 350 --on Friday, August 27.

Some leaked images of the eagerly-awaited bike has stoked further excitement among its fans. The new Classic 350 will have its engine inspiration from the Meteor 350. It will be powered upgraded 349cc DOHC engine producing a max power of 20PS peak power and 27Nm of torque. The bike will also use the J-platform from Meteor. (Also read: Confirmed! All-new Bajaj Pulsar 2021, the "biggest Pulsar" ever made launching in November)

The new Classic 350 will get Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation and a small screen to help riders navigate using a Bluetooth connection with their smartphone. However, the kick-starter will not be present in the new Classic 350. (Also read: Ahead of 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch, here's looking at 6 Enfield bikes that turned heads in the last decade)

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Matte Black Finish color option has been widely circulated in the media. The leaked images give a glimpse of the new generation Classic 350 featuring multi spoke dual tone alloy wheels. New Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the leaked images show retro style round taillamps with round turn indicators. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 also boasts of a retro style round halogen headlamps along with a small semi-digital instrument cluster.

As per media reports, Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched in 3 variants --single seater Classic 350, twin seater Classic 350 and Classic 350 Single Edition.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 might come up with a starting price of around Rs 1.85 lakh. The old model of Classic 350 recently got a price hike and now costs Rs 2 lakh.