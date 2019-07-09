Key features of Hyundai Kona – India's first fully electric SUV

New Delhi: South Korean auto major Hyundai on Tuesday drove in its first electric vehicle 'Kona' SUV into India at an introductory price of Rs 25.30 lakh.

Kona Electric is named after the idyllic west-coast region of the Big Island of Hawaii. Hyundai said that the SUV offers youthful design, sporty driving and advanced technology offering first long range green SUV with 452 Kms/Charge.

Here are some of the Key features of the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV

The Kona Electric on-board charger is capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging. The SUV is estimated range at a 452 kms/charge (ARAI Certified). An 80% charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with DC quick charger (zero to 80 % charge @ 50 kW), using the CCS Type II charging port, while a 7.2 kW Level-II charger takes 6 hours and 10 minutes. For charging convenience, the charging port is located in the front grille area for head-in parking ease whenever charging is needed.

Kona Electric offers differentiated driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Comfort and Sport) optimize torque distribution. In Sport mode, there is a greater emphasis on acceleration, while Eco+ and Eco modes progressively prioritize range over performance with more conservative power-delivery and deliver maximum Electric Range by brake regeneration.

The Kona Electric powertrain employs a powerful and highly-efficient 136ps permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor powered by a high-voltage 39.2 kWh advanced lithium-ion polymer battery. The motor develops 40.27 kgm of torque distributed to the front wheels giving an impressive acceleration of 0- 100 kmph in just 9.7 seconds. The battery system has liquid-cooling technology and battery pack has high energy density.

The Customers will be provided with two Chargers along with the car – A portable charger and an AC Wall Box Charger. The Portable charger can be plugged into any normal 3 Pin 15 Amp socket and charge the vehicle. This charger can top up daily running of 50Kms in less than 3 Hours. Whereas AC Wall Box charger (7.2 kW) can top-up charge the vehicle within 1 hour for running 50Kms.

Kona Electric offers digital cluster with supervision, power driver’s seat, leather ventilated seats (Front), automatic air conditioning and Smart key with push button start. The car offers smartphone wireless charging.

Key features of Hyundai Kona Electric at a glance

Hyundai has said that it is working along with IOCL to develop infrastructure at select Fuel Stations in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai). HMIL will invest on the equipment and installation of these Fast Chargers (CCS Type – Single Port). These chargers can charge 80% of the battery capacity in less than an hour.

Moreover, all Hyundai Electric Selling dealerships are equipped with 7.2 kW AC Charger to support customers for Kona Electric Charging.

The Kona Electric would be available with a Warranty for 3 Years and unlimited Kilometres, along with a Warranty for 8 Years and upto 160,000 Kms for its High Voltage Battery.