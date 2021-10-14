Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition launched in India: Check price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Kia has launched the 1st anniversary edition of Sonet to celebrate the first successful year of its smart urban-compact SUV.

The design of this anniversary edition variant is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull, imparting a more muscular demeanour to the Sonet and is distinctively visible through the Aurochs inspired Front and Rear Skid plates with tangerine accents, said a company statement. (Also read: Bajaj pulsar 250 to be launched in India on October 28, check expected features)

The Sonet 1st anniversary edition is available in four powertrains options, 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with Smartstream 6iMT & 7DCT and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 6MT (in WGT configuration) & 6AT (in VGT configuration). The Anniversary edition Sonet is offered in four exterior colours - Aurora Black pearl, Glacier white pearl, Steel silver & Gravity grey, starting at an exciting price of Rs 10,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) and are limited edition variants.

Here are the price details of Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition

Petrol 1.0 T-GDi (Smartstream 6iMT): Rs 10,79,000

Petrol 1.0 T-GDi (Smartstream 7DCT): Rs 11,49,000

Diesel 1.5 CRDi WGT (6MT): Rs 11,09,000

Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT (6AT): Rs 11,89,000

The exclusive tiger nose grille on the 1st anniversary edition features hot-stamped tangerine accents. In addition to this, the new Sonet also features Aurochs side skid plates to offer a bolder and butch appeal to the vehicle along with side door garnish and centre wheel caps in tangerine accent and anniversary edition emblem.

Live TV

#mute