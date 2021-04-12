KTM RC 390 discontinued in India, dealership bookings not accepted: Reports

New Delhi: KTM RC 390, popular bike model among the youngsters, is reportedly being discontinued, thus paving the way for upcoming KTM 390.

Reports in several auto portals have said that the KTM RC 390 has been taken off the company’s Indian website while the dealers have also stopped taking booking for the same.

For specs recall, the KTM RC 390 engine offered a very good fuel economy. The lightweight, compact engine really packed a punch and with 32 kW (44 hp) it's the sportiest option out there for A2 riders. The bike was equipped with four valves in the cylinder head, actuated by two overhead camshafts and ultra-hard, carbon coated cam followers, providing reliability and longevity despite the engine's high power output.

With 32 kW (44 hp) and a dry weight of just 149 kg, the bike had ingenious intake and exhaust system, 46 mm throttle body and the meticulous fuel injection system.

TECHNICAL DETAILS of KTM RC 390

TORQUE: 35 Nm

TRANSMISSION: 6-speed

COOLING: Liquid cooled

POWER IN KW: 32 kW

STARTER: Electric starter

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.): 9.5 l

ABS: Bosch 9.1 MB Two Channel ABS (disengageable)

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 320 mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 230 mm

FRONT BRAKE: Four-piston radial fixed calliper, brake disc

