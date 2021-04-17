हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki increases car prices by 1.6%, 2nd hike in 2021

Previously, rival manufacturers such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Isuzu India had also increased the prices of their vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki increases car prices by 1.6%, 2nd hike in 2021

After weeks of speculation, Maruti Suzuki is finally increasing car prices in India. India’s largest car manufacturer has officially announced an upwards revision of prices by up to 1.6% for select models. "The weighted average price increase in ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6%," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

The price hike is effective from Friday, April 16, and will vary depending on different models. Maruti Suzuki cars will get expensive by up to Rs 20000 with this increase in the prices. 

The main reason behind the price hike cited by the Indo-Japenese carmaker is the rising pricing of input costs such as raw materials. In 2021, this is the second price hike by Maruti Suzuki. Prior to this, the company had increased the prices of its cars in January 2021 by up to Rs 340000, pointing out the same reason: the rising rates of input costs.  

Maruti Suzuki is currently selling15 models in its complete line-up. These include Arena and Nexa brands. Right now, the company’s most affordable model, the Alto, is selling between Rs 3 to 4.6 lakh, whereas, its flagship vehicle, the S-Cross, is retailing between Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh. 

However, Maruti Suzuki isn’t the only carmaker that has recently revised car rates. Previously, rival manufacturers such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Isuzu India had also increased the prices of their vehicles effective April 2021. In March 2021, Maruti Suzuki India had manufactured 1,72,433 units. 

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maruti Suzukicar pricesmaruti
Next
Story

Honda Cars India to recall 77,954 units of select models

Must Watch

PT10M33S

Coronavirus Update: संक्रमणकाल में इम्युनिटी कैसे होगी मजबूत?