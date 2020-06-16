Maruti Swift completes 15 years, sells 2.2 million units till date

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its premium hatchback Swift has completed 15 years in the market with sales of over 2.2 million units till date.

“Launched in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India and has created a glorious legacy with unmatched driving experience, great customer fan following, acceptance and delight. The sporty Maruti Suzuki Swift with its global styling, and an engine tuned specially to deliver an outstanding performance, is the most awarded premium hatchback in the country,” MSI said in a statement

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift with a bold and distinctive look, sweptback led headlamps, aggressive front grille and cockpit-style interiors exudes sportiness. Coupled with i-create, which enables consumers to make their own unique Swift, it has become a favorite amongst the younger car buyers. These have helped the Swift garner close to 30% market share and also capture the pole position in premium hatchback segment in FY 2019-20, MSI said.

The third-generation Swift launched in 2018 retains its symbolic character, taking its global design language to the next level, Maruti added.