Now, drive Maruti Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga without owning it

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched the vehicle subscription program for individuals 'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe'.

The subscription program has been launched in Delhi, NCR and Bengaluru. Maruti Suzuki aims to launch Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next 2-3 years.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe gives you the opportunity to use a new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance. Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India for this. Orix will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel.

Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA. The customers can select duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months.

Live TV

Customers will have to pay a monthly subscription charge starting Rs 14,463 (including taxes) for Swift Lxi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the car in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) or black number plate (registered in the name of Orix).

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe features include zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24*7 roadside support and no resale risk.

“The vehicle subscription market is new to India and as such offers a huge untapped potential. The comprehensive Maruti Suzuki Subscribe initiative offers customers the multiple advantages and peace of mind from botheration of maintenance costs and insurance renewal. The programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

"Besides flexibility of tenure, it offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and its renewal as well as routine maintenance, Additionally, the roadside assistance service brings total peace of mind to the customers," he added.

“We believe this partnership of two industry leaders will enable to fulfil many dreams through our innovative and curated car subscription options. We look forward to further strengthening our portfolio with the inclusion of more Maruti Suzuki products and locations in the future. This new service is part of our strategy to create a better customer experience and newer ownership and usage channels,” Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO ORIX India said.