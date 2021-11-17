Piaggio launches updated Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 in India; Prices start at Rs 1.07 lakh

Piaggio India has announced the launch of its updated Aprilia SR Range starting at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The new, completely redesigned Aprilia SR 160 now gets new look, and added technology. While the new Aprilia SR 160 will be available at a price of Rs 1,17,494 (ex showroom, Pune), the Aprilia SR 125 is priced at Rs 1,07,595 (ex showroom, Pune). Both the scooters can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India or through e-commerce website.

The biggest change in the new Aprilia SR 160 is the design update inspired by the flagship RSV4 motorcycle. The scooter now gets RS-GP inspired graphics in SR-Race, high-lumen LED headlights and position lights, full digital multifunctional cluster, dual style seats, knuckle guards, new raised rear grab, carbon texture components, and broader tubeless tyres with big 14” alloy wheels.

The multifunctional digital cluster hosts features including RPM Meter, Mileage indication, Average Speed Display, Top Speed Display, Numerical Display of Speed, Digital Fuel Indication, 2 Trip Meters, Odometer & Time display etc. The SR 160 is also equipped under storage capacity of 11 ltrs with USB charger, Boot light and with a fuel tank capacity of 6L.

Further, with the long wheelbase of 1365 mm and ground clearance of 169 mm, the SR 160 gets a boost in the riding experience. The new SR 160 range will be available in five colour options including White, Blue, Grey, Red and Matt Black colours.

The new Aprilia hosts a 160 cc, 3 V Tech FI Engine with 11 PS power at 7600 RPM & 11.6 NM torque at 6000 rpm, with an option of 125 cc as well. The braking duties at the front are performed by a 220 mm hydraulic dual caliper disc brake along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking system. The gearbox duties are performed by CVT gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the new Aprilia SR 160 range. Evolution of brand Aprilia is very interesting in India, SR as an innovative design with big wheels in scooters has already created a segments of Aprilia experience seekers, SR has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer the great engineering tech like ABS (Antilock braking system), 160 CC 3V Tech FI, High Tech, High Performance Engine, its new design evolution will make riders rejoice the brand experience ever more”

