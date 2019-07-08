Renault launches all new Duster in India, price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh

New Delhi: French auto major Renault on Monday launched the facelift Duster 20169 with 25 brand new features and technology enhancements.

The all new Renault Duster starts at Rs 7,99 lakh (ex-showroom), petrol CVT at Rs 9.99 lakh and Diesel AWD at Rs 12.49 lakh.

The new Renault Duster boasts of dCi 1.5 litre diesel engine and offers a choice of two power outputs: 110 PS and 85 PSwith a torque of 245 Nm and 200 Nm respectively. The 110 PS variants has a 6-speed manual transmission with gear ratios perfectly matched to the engine’s output. The 85 PS version features a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new Renault Duster comes with tri-winged full chrome grille, new dual tone body colour front bumper, new signature projector headlamps with LED DRLs, R16 Everest Diamond Cut alloy wheels.

The new Duster offers a ground clearance of 205 mm while the AWD version offers a ground clearance of 210 mm. It features Kayak roof rails, body coloured ORVM, matte black tailgate embellisher and Waterfall LED tail lamps.

The new edition also offers two new exterior body colour options for customers to choose from -‘Caspian Blue’ and ‘Mahogany Brown’.

The new Duster comes with midnight black interiors, premium blue glazed seats, new style steering wheel. It hosts comfort features like Cruise Control with speed limiter, dual tone centre fascia with softtouch dashboard, fully automatic climate control, spacious illuminated and cooled glovebox.



The SUV has a fully integrated 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and Eco Guide. It offers ARKAMYS with 4 speakers and new 2 front tweeters.

It is equipped with a host of safety features like Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder and speed alert.