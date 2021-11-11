हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Volvo

Volvo XC90 launched in India with new petrol mild-hybrid engine, Priced at Rs 89.90 lakh

The SPA platform on which Volvo XC90 is based has resulted in the strongest Volvo cars to date because of the extensive use of boron steel, as well as numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the car.

Volvo XC90 launched in India with new petrol mild-hybrid engine, Priced at Rs 89.90 lakh
New Volvo XC90 launched in India

Volvo Car India has announced the launch of its flagship luxury SUV –  new Volvo XC90, with a completely new petrol mild-hybrid engine at Rs 89,90,000, ex-showroom. The XC90 is a seven-seater SUV and joins the Volvo S90 and Volvo XC60 to get the new mild-hybrid engine. The Volvo XC90 was the first car to be launched on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), Volvo’s advanced modular product platform that features in all Volvo cars.

The new XC90 will be available in only the B6 Inscription (Petrol Mild-Hybrid) configuration and gets features like a premium sound by Bowers & Wilkins (1400 W, 19 speakers), heated front seats, Massage function (front seats), an Advanced Air Quality system with PM 2.5 sensor, panoramic sunroof. The New XC90 petrol mild-hybrid would be available in four exterior color options: Crystal White Pearl, Onyx Black, Denim Blue and Pine Grey.

The Volvo XC90 also gets ADAS functions for autonomous driving, including features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert, Collision Mitigation Support (front), Collision warning and Mitigation support (rear), 360-degree camera and Park Assist Pilot.

Key specifications for XC90 mild hybrid

Capacity: 1969 cc

Max output: 300 hp

Max Torque: 420 Nm

Gearbox: Automatic 8-speed AWD

Suspension: Air Suspension

The XC90 is one of the most advanced cars in the Volvo's portfolio and also gets the famed vertically stacked infotainment system that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment applications along with Head-up display that allows you to watch your speed, follow turn-by-turn navigation, answer phone calls and more. Volvo's are known for their safety standards and apart from the technology, the SPA platform has resulted in the strongest Volvo cars to date because of extensive use of boron steel, as well as numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the car.

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 scores full 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test

“With the launch of the New XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter. The confidence reposed by the customer in our brand has given us the conviction to offer them technology loaded new models. This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Similar to the option given on the S90 and XC60 mild hybrids, the company also offers a 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a special price of only Rs 75,000 plus applicable taxes. This is an introductory offer only during the current festive season, which includes regular maintenance plus wear & tear cost over 3 years.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VolvoVolvo XC90Volvo cars IndiaXC90
Next
Story

Top automakers pledge to phase out fossil fuel cars, Announce timeline to go electric: A list

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Mansukh Mandaviya conducts meeting with health ministers of all the states