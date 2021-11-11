Volvo XC90 launched in India with new petrol mild-hybrid engine, Priced at Rs 89.90 lakh

Volvo Car India has announced the launch of its flagship luxury SUV – new Volvo XC90, with a completely new petrol mild-hybrid engine at Rs 89,90,000, ex-showroom. The XC90 is a seven-seater SUV and joins the Volvo S90 and Volvo XC60 to get the new mild-hybrid engine. The Volvo XC90 was the first car to be launched on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), Volvo’s advanced modular product platform that features in all Volvo cars.

The new XC90 will be available in only the B6 Inscription (Petrol Mild-Hybrid) configuration and gets features like a premium sound by Bowers & Wilkins (1400 W, 19 speakers), heated front seats, Massage function (front seats), an Advanced Air Quality system with PM 2.5 sensor, panoramic sunroof. The New XC90 petrol mild-hybrid would be available in four exterior color options: Crystal White Pearl, Onyx Black, Denim Blue and Pine Grey.

The Volvo XC90 also gets ADAS functions for autonomous driving, including features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert, Collision Mitigation Support (front), Collision warning and Mitigation support (rear), 360-degree camera and Park Assist Pilot.

Key specifications for XC90 mild hybrid

Capacity: 1969 cc

Max output: 300 hp

Max Torque: 420 Nm

Gearbox: Automatic 8-speed AWD

Suspension: Air Suspension

The XC90 is one of the most advanced cars in the Volvo's portfolio and also gets the famed vertically stacked infotainment system that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment applications along with Head-up display that allows you to watch your speed, follow turn-by-turn navigation, answer phone calls and more. Volvo's are known for their safety standards and apart from the technology, the SPA platform has resulted in the strongest Volvo cars to date because of extensive use of boron steel, as well as numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the car.

“With the launch of the New XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter. The confidence reposed by the customer in our brand has given us the conviction to offer them technology loaded new models. This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Similar to the option given on the S90 and XC60 mild hybrids, the company also offers a 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a special price of only Rs 75,000 plus applicable taxes. This is an introductory offer only during the current festive season, which includes regular maintenance plus wear & tear cost over 3 years.

