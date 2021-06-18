Vehicles without RFID tag can’t enter Delhi from July 1

New Delhi: In a move to help reduce pollution from vehicles entering the national capital, commercial vehicles without Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags or inadequate balance in the tags will not be allowed entry from July 1.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), issuing a public has said that RFID systems have been installed at all 124 toll plazas in the city for for collection of toll tax and environment compensation charges (ECC). (Also read: Bye-bye long queues at toll plaza! FASTag on Yamuna Expressway from today)

SDMC said that new RFIDs can be collected at 39 points of sale while the municipal body has launched an app to guide the steps over RFID recharging.

It may be noted that in January, 13 toll points had mandatory RFID tag rule which is now spanning to 124 toll plazas. The RFID was set-up at 13 toll plazas in Delhi to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. These 13 toll plazas contribute to about 70 per cent commercial vehicles' entry into NCT of Delhi. However due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the process slowed down while the vehicles took to other diverted routes, evading these 13 toll plazas.

Considering the pollution scenario in Delhi and the fact that commercial vehicles are big contributors to vehicular pollution, South Delhi Municipal Corporation was instructed to ensure RFID compliance at all the 13 toll plazas with effect from January 1 and disallow entry of vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

