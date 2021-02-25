हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MG Hector 2021

What is so cool about the 50,000th MG Hector SUV? Well, it is manufactured by an all-women crew

The initiative has created a new benchmark while celebrating ‘Diversity’ – one of the core pillars of the automaker – as women led the end-to-end production. In this first-of-its-kind development, women-only teams were involved in panel-pressing of sheet metal and welding to painting jobs as well as carrying out post-production test runs.

MG Hector 2021

New Delhi: MG Motor India has manufactured its 50,000th Hector with an all-women crew in Gujarat’s Vadodara. 

The initiative has created a new benchmark while celebrating ‘Diversity’ – one of the core pillars of the automaker – as women led the end-to-end production. In this first-of-its-kind development, women-only teams were involved in panel-pressing of sheet metal and welding to painting jobs as well as carrying out post-production test runs, the company said in a statement.

MG Motors said that it aims to achieve 50% gender diversity in its organization in the future and pave the way for a balanced workforce. Since 2018, MG has hired many female associates in its manufacturing facility. MG’s Halol manufacturing facility is further equipped with Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for various workshops. RPA is used by the automaker in Body Shop for Robotic Brazing, Paint Shop for Robotic Primer and Top Coating, and GA Shop for Robotic Glass Glazing.

MG Hector 2021

MG Motor India launched the facelift version of the six-seater Hector SUV in India in January. MG Hector 2021 comes with several exciting new features and booked at any MG Dealership, on its website. The company said that the MG Hector 2021 comes at starting price of 12.90 lakh. The car's exteriors boast of Roof Rails, Chrome Finish Door Handle, Chrome Finish on Window Beltline, Dual Tone Exterior, Dual Tone Machined- Alloys, Floating Light and Turn Indicators.

The i-Smart specifications include Accuweather, E-Call, Over The Air Updates, 5G ready SIM, Pre-loaded Etertainment and Find My Car. The i-Smart Technology Keeps You Seamlessly Connected With Its 60+ Connected Car Features.

The MG Hector 2021 Comes With 25+ Standard Safety Features To Give You A Complete Peace Of Mind On The Go. On safety points, the MG Hector 2021 comes with 3 Point Seatbelts, ABS + EBD + Brake Assist, Electric Parking Brake, 360 Around View Camera, Cornering Front Fog Lamps and EPS – Electronic Stability Program.

