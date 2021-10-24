Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: 5 cars nominated for Luxury car of the Year

At the Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021, Zee Digital will honour a few of the top cars in the Indian automobile category. On October 29, the day of the Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021, top cars in segments such as SUV, sedan, and hatchback will be recognised.

In the Luxury car of the year category, five cars have been nominated. These include Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Volvo S60, and BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class- The Mercedes-Benz S-Class for 2021 is now available. The models are priced at Rs 1.57 crore (for the S-Class S350d) and Rs 1.62 crore (for the S 350d), which is around Rs 55-60 lakh less than the CBU variants. The S 350d will replace the S 400d, however it will use the same 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine as the S 400d, albeit with a lower level of tune, producing 286 hp instead of 330 hp. Under the hood of the diesel import, torque levels reduce by 100 Nm from the 700Nm founder.

Land Rover Defender- The Land Rover Defender 90 is a three-door vehicle with a reduced wheelbase. A larger Defender 110 with five doors and a longer wheelbase is also available. The numbers 90 and 110 refer to the wheelbase in inches.

LED lights, a multi-layered complex grille, a bonnet with mesh parts, vertically stacked rear lights, and a door mounted spare wheel are among the new generation changes to the Defender series.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS- The interior of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class includes a unique leather design that comes in two colours: crystal white or silver grey pearl. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Edition 100 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 557 horsepower, while the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition 100 is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine producing 612 horsepower. Mercedes-4Matic Benz's all-wheel-drive system is standard on both models.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Edition 100 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 557 horsepower, while the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition 100 is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine producing 612 horsepower. Mercedes-4Matic Benz's all-wheel-drive system is standard on both models.

BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe- While BMW's flagship luxury sedan is the 7 Series, the 8 Series Gran Coupe is a more elegant take on a top-tier BMW four-door. It makes up for its lack of size with a sleek, coupé-like design and a sportier interior. Customers get the best of BMW's top-of-the-line interior embellishments, so there's no shortage of luxury here. The 840i model of the 8 Series Gran Coupe is equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 340 horsepower and drives the rear wheels.

Live TV

#mute