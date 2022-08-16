Chartered by Air Charter Service India (ACS), the Star Air Flight took a total of 27 young cancer patients (aged between 8 to 14 years) for their first-ever airspace experience. Children were accompanied by their families, and it was the first time they flew in an aeroplane by a special flight arranged from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The flying experience was arranged by the All India Mahila Empowerment Party, via the Cancer Patient Aid Association. This experience was conducted under the CSMIA’s ‘Growth with Goodness’ philosophy, said a CSMIA spokesperson.

The excited young passengers, accompanied by their family members and guardians, were hosted by ACS at CSMIA’s Terminal 1 and provided a range of special services, including surprise gifts and refreshments before their first flight. On their return, the children were greeted with more gifts, including the ‘Plant Your Own Garden Set’ that encourages young children to interact more with nature and develop a green thumb.

“Ensuring a memorable travel experience for passengers has always been at the core of CSMIA Mumbai’s operations,” said a CSMIA spokesperson. “And when the passengers are special children, we simply had to go all out to ensure that they had a great time before and after their first flight. This program is in line with our Growth with Goodness philosophy and we are privileged to support this effort to bring cheer to these extraordinarily brave children.”