Accident averted at Chakeri airport in Kanpur, engine of IndiGo plane fails

An Indore, Madhya Pradesh-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Chakeri Airport in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after the engine of the aircraft suffered a technical failure. However, IndiGo has arranged another aircraft for the passengers to continue with their journey to Indore. As reported by ANI, a technical snag cropped up on the aircraft, which resulted in the emergency landing that averted a major crisis. Well, this is the second incident to be reported today, as a Cochin-bound Air India Express flight suffered a technical glitch, resulting in billowing smoke, forcing the occupants to evacuate the flight via emergency slides.

An IndiGO aircraft bound to Indore grounded at Kanpur airport due to a technical snag. An alternate aircraft has been arranged for passengers: IndiGO pic.twitter.com/0UblJWrJbU — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022