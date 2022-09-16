NewsAviation
INDIGO

Accident averted at Chakeri airport in Kanpur, engine of IndiGo plane fails

Indore-bound IndiGo flight suffered engine failure, forcing it to land in Kanpur, therefore averting any major mishap.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The IndiGo flight was scheduled to land in Indore
  • An engine failure resulted in an emergency landing at Kanpur airport
  • IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft for the journey

Accident averted at Chakeri airport in Kanpur, engine of IndiGo plane fails

An Indore, Madhya Pradesh-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Chakeri Airport in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after the engine of the aircraft suffered a technical failure. However, IndiGo has arranged another aircraft for the passengers to continue with their journey to Indore. As reported by ANI, a technical snag cropped up on the aircraft, which resulted in the emergency landing that averted a major crisis. Well, this is the second incident to be reported today, as a Cochin-bound Air India Express flight suffered a technical glitch, resulting in billowing smoke, forcing the occupants to evacuate the flight via emergency slides.

