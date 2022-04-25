Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to add flight services to Mumbai from May 12

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will soon add Mumbai as the sixth Indian destination in its network. The airline will start flight operations to Mumbai from May 12 onwards. Flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays onboard an Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Airbus A320.

“Mumbai is the city of dreams and is famously known for its unique experience, magnificent architecture and savory cuisine. It is the city of aspirations, wealth and glamour, a city which every traveler must visit,” the airline said in a statement.

Passengers can book air tickets through Air Arabia’s website, call center or travel agencies. Fares start at 510 AED (Rs 10,647) one way or 999 AED (Rs 20,856) for a return. Flights will be with an Airbus A320 in an all-economy configuration, offering a seating space for 174 passengers.

The flight schedule on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday is as follows:

- Flight 3L 101 - Departing from Abu Dhabi at 15:00, arriving in Mumbai at 19:40.

- Flight 3L 102 - Departing from Mumbai at 20:30, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 22:00.

With commencement of this flight service, Mumbai will become Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s sixth Indian destination, with Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi and Trivandrum. Airline will start its flight services to Chennai from April 27 twice a week (Mondays and Wednesdays). Meanwhile, flight operations to Jaipur will hit the sky from May 5, twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays).

Air Arabia is based at Abu Dhabi International Airport and currently offers flights on 20 routes. The airline started its operations in July 2020, as a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways.

