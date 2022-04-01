Air India crew serves non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger on flight, airline takes action

According to government officials, two cabin crew members of Air India's Tokyo-Delhi flight were grounded after providing a non-vegetarian lunch to a vegetarian passenger. According to officials, the traveller had reserved a Jain vegetarian meal for himself.

However, they added that the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal. When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident, they added.

