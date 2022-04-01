हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air India

Air India crew serves non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger on flight, airline takes action

A vegetarian passenger filed a complaint against two crew members for serving him a non-vegetarian meal even when he had reserved a Jain Vegetarian meal for himself.

Image for representation

According to government officials, two cabin crew members of Air India's Tokyo-Delhi flight were grounded after providing a non-vegetarian lunch to a vegetarian passenger. According to officials, the traveller had reserved a Jain vegetarian meal for himself.

However, they added that the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal. When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

Also read: Airbus A380 with sustainable aviation fuel derived from cooking oil takes maiden flight

The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident, they added.

With inputs from PTI

