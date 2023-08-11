Air India New Livery, Logo Decoded: Tata Group Airline Unveils New Brand Identity

Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline, has unveiled a new brand identity, revealing new aircraft livery and new logo as the brand undertakes transformation journey after the Tata Group acquired the airline from the government in 2022. Termed as Vihaan.AI transformation, the airline aims to establish itself as a forward-looking air carrier, swaying away from the Air India's legacy brand. Following the same, Air India has changed its design inside out, new logo and going forward, will unveil new crew uniforms and will also receive new aircraft from its massive 470 plane order placed with Airbus and Boeing. Here's a basic understanding of the rebranding activity by Air India:

The Air India rebranding including the new livery and new logo of the airline is designed in partnership with the brand transformation company, FutureBrand. As per the air carrier, the rebranding activity combines the Air India’s glorious 91 year past with its drive to aim for a innovative future, creating a brand design for a premium global airline with an Indian heart.



The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India and derived from Jharoka (a traditional window used in havelis, forts of India) into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system, which Air India says symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’.

Air India New Livery

Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, which the brand says marries confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible. Although Air India spokeperson and management has not mentioned it officially, but the Aubergine (purple) colour is inspired from Air Vistara, which will soon merge into Air India.

Air India New Logo

The Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future, said Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD. The logo replaces the chakra design inspired white and red logo and now gets a red and gold colour pallete.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MDsaid: “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”

Revealing the bold new look of Air India.



Our new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, gold highlights and a chakra-inspired pattern.



Travellers will begin to see the new logo and design starting December 2023.#FlyAI #NewAirIndia



*Aircraft shown are… pic.twitter.com/KHXbpp0sSJ — Air India (@airindia) August 10, 2023

Air India Transformation

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery. “Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline”, Wilson said.

Air India has confirmed historic purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at US$70 billion (based on published list prices), with deliveries of the new aircraft starting November this year. The transformation of Air India’s fleet has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year.

Air India New Cabin

A US$400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity. By March 2024, 33% of the airline’s widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will be reborn.

Air India Technology Innovation

Air India has launched a new website and mobile app, offering a significantly improved web experience with new digital tools and features. The carrier will also launch a new “open all hours, every day” customer contact centre in nine Indian and foreign languages by the end of this year, as well as a completely redesigned loyalty program in early 2024 that will enable thousands of new redemption possibilities.

Air India Rich Legacy

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India pioneered India’s aviation sector. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has built an extensive domestic network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far-East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were acquired back into the Tata group in January 2022.