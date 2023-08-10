Air India Rebranding: Tata Group Airline Unveils New Livery And Logo: All You Need To Know

Air India, India's oldest airline has revealed its new brand identity today, following its transformation journey under Tata Group. The airline has revealed new livery colour and logo apart from a new mascot and cabin design for its future aircraft. It is to be noted that the new logo signifies the golden window of Air India plane. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson revealed that the airline introduced a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey, including a new colour scheme for the aircraft, revamped cabin interiors, fresh crew uniforms, and updated insignia and aims to take Air India to the top of the aviation industry once again.

Air India's transformation follows Tata Sons' acquisition of the airline from the government in January 2022. Later, Air India-Vistara merger was announced which will make the brand the second-largest domestic airline in India after IndiGo, and the largest international air carrier. Air India also placed a massive order of 470 planes with Airbus and Boeing.

Air India Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, said, "Will make Air India modern, technologically advanced and offer customer service Air India was known for, but this requires an enormous amount of work. It requires a lot of work on technology, fleet, ground handling, and all aspects of operations."

Air India: New Livery

Air India has revealed the new colour scheme for its aircraft as part of its transformation journey. The term 'livery' means an array of elements such as symbols, insignia, colors, and identifiers that are intrinsically linked to an airline's brand. Currently, the Air India livery is made up of red and white colours but now uses a touch of purpler, red and gold shade as well, borrowed by Vistara Airline.

Air India: New Logo

The airline's new logo, replacing the current logo, which features a gold arc takes inspiration from Air India's 'Jharoka' style windows. The logo has undergone a transformation, reflecting the evolving identity of the airline under its new ownership.

Air India: Mascot

The iconic airline mascot, known as the Maharajah, is expected to be part of the rebranding plan as well. As per media reports, a female mascot might be introduced to the lineup. The Maharajah was first unveiled as part of Air India's identity during its inception in 1946 and was conceptualized by artist Umesh Rao and Bobby Kooka, Air India’s then commercial director.

Air India-Vistara Merger

Air India and Vistara, both being subsidiaries of Tata Sons, would be merged to create a more unified entity. This merger is projected to be completed by March 2024, with Singapore Airlines holding a 25 percent stake in the amalgamated entity. Currently, Singapore Airlines holds a 49 percent stake in Vistara with Tata Group having 51 percent stake. Furthermore, plans include the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India, forming a single low-cost carrier airline.

Air India: 470 Aircraft Order

Earlier this year, Air India placed a massive order of 470 aircraft with plane makers Airbus and Boeing in a deal valued at $68 billion. The deal is part of an 840 aircraft order in total, where 470 firm and 370 option aircraft will be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade. The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s, and 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft.