NewsAviation
INDIGO

Air India recruitment day: 55 percent IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick, DGCA to probe

Around 55 percent of IndiGo's domestic flights were dealyed as  cabin crew members took sick leave; sources in the industry say they went for an Air India recruitment drive, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 08:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Air India recruitment day: 55 percent IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick, DGCA to probe

As many as 55 percent of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed on July 2 as a cabin crew members took sick leave. However, sources in the industry say they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive. When asked about this, Arun Kumar, who heads the aviation regulator DGCA, told PTI, "We are looking into this."

The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday and a majority of IndiGo's cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it, the sources in the industry added. IndiGo, India's largest airline, currently operates approximately 1,600 flights --domestic and international -- daily.

IndiGo and Air India did not respond to PTI's requests for statements on the matter. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, 45.2 percent of IndiGo's domestic flights operated on time on Saturday (July 2). In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1 per cent, 80.4 per cent, 86.3 per cent, 88 per cent and 92.3 per cent, respectively, on Saturday.

IndiGo CEO Ronjoy Dutta had on April 8 told employees through an email that raising salaries is a difficult and thorny issue but the airline will constantly review and adjust wages based on its profitability and the competitive environment.

IndiGo had on April 4 suspended a few pilots who were planning to organise a strike the next day to protest against the pay cuts that were implemented during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27, after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year. Air India plans to buy new planes and improve its services, and it recently started a recruitment drive for fresh cabin crew members.

Air India is "clearly reorganising" itself under the "able stewardship" of the Tata Group and wants to invest in new planes to regain international passenger market share, Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer of aircraft manufacturer Airbus, had said on June 19 in Doha. During the peak of the pandemic, Indigo had slashed the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30 per cent.

On April 1 this year, the airline announced its decision to increase the salaries of pilots by 8 per cent. It said that another hike of 6.5 per cent will be implemented from November onwards in case there are no disruptions. However, a section of pilots remained unsatisfied and decided to organise a strike.

(With inputs from PTI)

IndigoAir IndiaAviationcabin crew sickDomestic flights

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?