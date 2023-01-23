Air India 'Republic Day Sale': Flight tickets starting at Rs 1,705 on domestic network

The Tata Group-owned Air India, a Star Alliance member, has announced its 'Republic Day Sale' on select domestic network across India. The offer includes discounts on flight tickets to India’s 74th Republic Day. The offer, which was rolled out on January 21, 2023 is valid till today, January 23, 2023 and will be available on all Air India booking platforms and authorised travel partners. These discounted tickets will be available for only the Economy Class and is applicable for travel across the domestic network in India from February 1 to September 30, 2023.

Under the sale, the airfare for one-way flight starts at Rs 1,705 and the discounted airfare is applicable for 49 domestic destinations. Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network includes flight on Dimapur-Guwahati sector at Rs 1,705, Ahmedabad-Mumbai sector at Rs 1,806, Mumbai-Bengaluru route at Rs 2,319 and Goa-Mumbai at Rs 2,830 among others.

The sale was announced at a time when India's aviation regulator DGCA slapped an one-off penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for mishandling of the incidence where a passenger urinated on another passenger on New York-Delhi flight on November 26. 2022. The pilot's licence was also suspended, while a fine of Rs 3 lakh was imposed on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties.

This is the first time that DGCA has penalised an airline for unruly passenger behaviour onboard a flight. "We respectfully acknowledge the gaps in our reporting and are taking relevant steps to ensure that the same are addressed. We are also strengthening our crews' awareness of and compliance with policies on the handling of incidents involving unruly passengers," the airline spokesperson said.

