Srinagar

All flight operations at Srinagar Airport stopped on weekends after 5 PM, know why

As per the latest announcement by the officials of the Airport Authority of India, flights to and from Srinagar will be halted to carry out maintenance work.

All flight operations at Srinagar Airport stopped on weekends after 5 PM, know why
Image for representation

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has announced that evening flights to and from Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir will be halted for two months to improve the runway.

"We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear," Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said here.

He said, "The work is planned on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the months of February and March." He added to it, saying, "We will ensure that the flight disruption is reduced to a minimum by working only from 5 PM to 6 AM during the night time. The runway will be available, and the flights will be operated from 6 AM to 5 PM."

Also read: Good news for international travellers, Bali reopens to foreigners from all countries

Singh also said, "the affected flights scheduled to operate after 5 pm on the last three days of the week had been preponed to operate before 5 pm every day."

"The information has already been given to all affected passengers by the respective airlines. Passengers of the affected flights are requested to confirm the revised departure times if they have booked their flights during this period," The director said.

With inputs from PTI

