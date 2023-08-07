Aviation Explained: Why Laptops Are Removed From Luggage At Airport Security Check?

Airport security checks allow travellers to pass through the gate only after thoroughly inspecting all of the contents of their luggage. The inspection to assure the safety of all the passengers on a flight often becomes a hustle for the travellers. Furthermore, many even get annoyed when asked to take out the contents. Notably, electronic devices, including laptops, mobile phones, chargers, power banks, and others are to be taken out of the luggage for a separate screening. Here's why passengers have to adhere to these rules under all circumstances.

X-Ray Scanners Used At Airport: Working

The X-ray scanners generally used at airports emit X-ray that penetrates through the object and hence reflects an image of all the contents of a bag on the screen. The image created on the screen depends on the amount of penetration an X-ray makes. It is to be noted that the penetration rate varies depending on the material and hence making it easier to differentiate various materials.

Why Laptops Are Removed From Luggage At Airports?

The airport authorities ask the passenger to remove the laptops because the mechanical components, especially the batteries made of Lead are too dense to be penetrated by the X-Rays. Hence, having devices like laptops, cameras, tablets, and other devices can block the view of other items, which might be potentially dangerous.

Considering the fact, such items are placed separately allowing them to see the components of the bag and the internal components of the device. Furthermore, the batteries are highly inflammable and made of lithium-ion material.

Use Of Advances Scanners On Airport

Multiple international airports are moving towards the use of next-gen scanners which allow viewing the contents of luggage from multiple angles. Hence, eliminating the need to take out electronic devices. These powerful scanners can detect whether something is hidden, avoiding the need for a separate electronics or liquids check. Furthermore, they can also help in clearing the queues at the airport faster.