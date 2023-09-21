Aviation Watchdog DGCA Suspends Air India’s Chief Of Flight Safety

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended Air India's Chief of Flight Safety for a month after an inspection found lapses in the airline's accident prevention protocol. “A team carried out an inspection of Air India on July 25 and 26 in the areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and the availability of required technical manpower,” said an official of the aviation watchdog. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the airline and the availability of the requisite technical manpower as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant civil aviation requirements.

“It was observed that some of the internal audit/spot checks carried out by the airline were done in a perfunctory manner and not as per the regulatory requirements,” said the DGCA official. After reviewing the action taken report submitted by the airline, the DGCA issued show-cause notices to Air India's officials concerned.

Also Read - Scindia To Inaugurate Upgraded Infra At Tezu Airport In Arunachal Pradesh On September 24

“Based on the review of the replies received, the airline has been directed not to assign any audits/surveillance/spot checks pertaining to compliance of DGCA requirements to the particular auditor involved in the perfunctory inspections which indicates lack of diligence,” said the official. “Further the approval of the Chief of Flight Safety of Air India has been suspended for a period of one month for the lapses established,” the official added.

Also, recently, IndiGo stops serving beverages in cans onboard flights New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) IndiGo on Tuesday said it has stopped serving beverages in cans onboard flights and that passengers have the option to get a complimentary glass of juice or coke on purchase of any snack, amid a former Parliamentarian complaining that one cannot buy a soft drink during a flight. BJP member and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has complained that one cannot buy a soft drink in an IndiGo flight and said the airline must stop squeezing passengers through all sorts of extras.