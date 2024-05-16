Bomb Threat On Delhi-Vadodara Air India Flight; Fake Note Sparks Panic

A recent incident aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Vadodara has left passengers in a state of panic after a note mentioning a 'bomb' was found in the aircraft's lavatory. According to a report by PTI, this incident occurred at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday evening, nearly at 7:30 pm, just as the flight was preparing for takeoff.

Panic sparked after a crew member found a tissue paper with the word 'bomb' scribbled on it. After that, a thorough search of the plane was initiated. Authorities, including the Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi Police, were informed, and passengers were asked to deboard the flight.

Fortunately, after a comprehensive search, no suspicious items or activities were detected on the aircraft. Passengers were later accommodated on another flight to continue their journey to Vadodara, ensuring their safety and peace of mind.