India-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Istanbul, passengers stuck in Turkey for over 24 hours

A Lufthansa flight that took off from Frankfurt, Germany to Bangalore, India made an emergency landing in Istanbul, Turkey due to an on-board medical emergency. Also, CGI Istanbul is in contact with some of the Indian passengers, Lufthansa and service providers at the airport. As per the reports, it is learnt that the flight will be taking off shortly after the completion of some technical processes. However, passengers on the flight have complained of the delay and poor efforts from the crew for their support. “The flight was supposed to take off at 8pm (25 hours after it landed unscheduled at Istanbul). Its 7:35pm now, and there is still no sign of the crew,” passengers said. Grammy winner - Ricky Kej, was also on the flight and has raised the complaint on Twitter.

@lufthansa worst ever service from Lufthansa, stranded in Istanbul airport for 18+ hours..elderly people, babies..everyone struggling ! You promised hotels, quick resolution..but NOTHING! #emergency LH754 pic.twitter.com/mVSDfAIryX October 19, 2022

Lufthansa’s India-bound flight (LH 754) took off from Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday at 1:05 PM for Bangalore with an estimated arrival time of 1:25 AM, Wednesday. However, the aircraft registered a medical emergency, while it was over the Black Sea in Turkey’s airspace. Resultantly, the aeroplane made an emergency landing in Istanbul at 2 PM.

The exercise caused a delay of roughly 24 hours, and therefore, passengers are now expected to reach their destination - Bangalore, India, on Thursday morning. Passengers have also registered criticism for carelessness and failing to address their concerns.

24 hours now, stranded at Istanbul airport. Our airline @lufthansa has zero staff here, still no hotel rooms, and absolutely no information as to when we will take off. I reiterate, I believe @lufthansa is treating us this shabbily, only because it is the Indian sector. October 19, 2022

The airline, on the other hand, has confirmed the emergency landing for the reason mentioned above. Also, it said in a statement, “For safety reasons, the oxygen cylinders used to treat the medical emergency must be replaced before continuing the flight. Unfortunately, this (took) more time than originally expected. The flight continuation from Istanbul to Bangalore is now scheduled for 8 pm local time Wednesday (October 19). Lufthansa deeply regrets the circumstances and is doing everything to minimise the inconveniences for its passengers.”

Note: All times are local.