Covid-19: Govt Advises Use Of Face Masks On Flights Amid Rising Cases In India

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in India, the government of India has advised air passengers to wear face masks on flights. Further, Rajya Sabha MP, the MOS Civil Aviation General VK Singh (retd) stated that the govt has no plans to make the face masks mandatory for air travel. He said that the prevailing 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (updated on 10 February 2023), remains in place. Under the guidelines, the preferable use of masks in flights has been advised.

MOS Civil Aviation General VK Singh (retd) was replying to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, who asked the union government if there is any proposal to re-introduce compulsory wearing of masks on flights, reported ANI. The former cricketer said he was concerned about the rising number of cases of Covid in India and the H3N2 virus.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha MP, the MOS Civil Aviation General VK Singh (retd) on Monday said that the prevailing 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' has been advised. "In view of the present global and Indian situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Government of India continues to closely monitor the evolving situation," Singh said in his written reply to the cricketer-turned-politician.

As per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 3,641 new cases of Covid have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, reported ANI. And the number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,800.

The total number of active cases of Covid in India is 20,219. The total vaccination across the country stands at 220.66 crore under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

