Delhi Airport to start operations at new arrival terminal of T1 from tonight

The GMR-operated Delhi Airport will begin operations at the new arrival terminal of T1 starting tonight. The new state-of-the-art terminal will be operational from early morning of Thursday, 24 February 2022 and promises to enhance passenger experience with safe, secured and sustainable infrastructural facilities, as mentioned by GMR group in a statement.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Infrastructure Ltd led consortium, has built the new Terminal 1 Arrivals as part of Delhi Airport’s ongoing phase 3A Expansion project, the largescale development and modernisation plan for IGI Airport.

We’re elated to welcome you to the new arrivals' experience at Terminal-1!

Made with modern, State-of-the-Art, and green building standards in mind, the New Arrival Hall is part of Delhi Airport’s phase 3A expansion project. #DelhiAirport @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/AONKoH6Z5x — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 16, 2022

The new arrival terminal will become operational with the arrival of IndiGo flight (6E 6532) from Goa at approximately 3.20am on 24 February 2022. With the opening of the new Arrival Terminal, the entire arrivals operations of T1 (IndiGo and SpiceJet) will shift from the existing facility to the new one. Departure operations will continue from the existing terminal, and will eventually be integrated with the new arrivals hall post completion of the expansion works.

The new Arrival Terminal would also offer a plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage (F&B), retail and expanded parking area for cars, and more. On the city side, the pickup lanes outside the Arrival terminal have been realigned and widened with three (3) additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This will ease vehicle traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup.

Also read: Mumbai airport to handle THESE many aircrafts after international flights resume

The new Arrival Terminal has been built as green building, keeping globally renowned LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building standards in mind. As part of it, DIAL has used daylight concept in the terminal building, which will reduce electricity consumption, as there will be ample natural light during the day. In addition, lighting fixtures and equipment like HVAC and baggage belts are energy efficient and thus consume less power.

“T1 at Delhi airport will now offer a distinctive experience to arriving passengers and also to those coming in to meet and greet the arriving passengers. The terminal includes contemporary zones for comfort and leisure, eco-friendly features like maximum use of daylight concept and offers an astute combination of green buildings and superior operational processes delivering enhanced passenger experience,” said CEO, DIAL, Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

Live TV

#mute