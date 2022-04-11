हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi International Airport now the third-busiest airport globally, check full list here

Official Airline Guide (OAG) has released a report revealing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is the third busiest airport in the world.

Delhi International Airport now the third-busiest airport globally, check full list here
Image for representation

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) was the third busiest airport in the world. The information was revealed by a report based on the data provided by the UK based data provider Official Airline Guide (OAG). The organisation monitors global travel data and analyses multiple aspects like busiest airports, busiest flight routes and a myriad of other travel-related data.

As per the reports, surpassing China's Guangzhou airport, Delhi airport moved up six spots to occupy the third place. However, the top position on the list is held by Atlanta Airport in the US, maintaining its position, followed by Dubai International airport.

Other airports on the top 10 list include Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Tokyo International (Haneda), and London Heathrow Airport.

Also read: Pakistan International Airlines' Boeing aircraft makes emergency landing in Karachi due to cracked windshield

It is to be noted that Tokyo Haneda in Japan re-earned its position in the list of top 10 busiest airports leading London Heathrow airport that has moved up eight spots to earn its position in the list. However, Jakarta and Shanghai were moved out of the list.

US airports have significantly dominated the list of busiest airports, capturing five out of the top ten positions in the list for the month of March. The OAG report says, "Growth of the US airports has come at the expense of Asian presence in the Global Top 10 as some of the big global airports of 2019, such as Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai, slide down from their 2019 positions affected by travel restrictions."

Another report from OAG revealed that Indigo Airlines from India is one of the largest airlines in the world for the month of March. As per the report, the airlines hold the sixth position in the list of the top 10 largest airlines.

Source

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi International AirportIGIAOAG
Next
Story

Pakistan International Airlines' Boeing aircraft makes emergency landing in Karachi due to cracked windshield

Must Watch

PT12M13S

Stone Pelting On Ram Navami Procession: Tension prevailed in many cities of the country after stone pelting