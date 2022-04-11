Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) was the third busiest airport in the world. The information was revealed by a report based on the data provided by the UK based data provider Official Airline Guide (OAG). The organisation monitors global travel data and analyses multiple aspects like busiest airports, busiest flight routes and a myriad of other travel-related data.

As per the reports, surpassing China's Guangzhou airport, Delhi airport moved up six spots to occupy the third place. However, the top position on the list is held by Atlanta Airport in the US, maintaining its position, followed by Dubai International airport.

Other airports on the top 10 list include Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Tokyo International (Haneda), and London Heathrow Airport.

It is to be noted that Tokyo Haneda in Japan re-earned its position in the list of top 10 busiest airports leading London Heathrow airport that has moved up eight spots to earn its position in the list. However, Jakarta and Shanghai were moved out of the list.

US airports have significantly dominated the list of busiest airports, capturing five out of the top ten positions in the list for the month of March. The OAG report says, "Growth of the US airports has come at the expense of Asian presence in the Global Top 10 as some of the big global airports of 2019, such as Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai, slide down from their 2019 positions affected by travel restrictions."

Another report from OAG revealed that Indigo Airlines from India is one of the largest airlines in the world for the month of March. As per the report, the airlines hold the sixth position in the list of the top 10 largest airlines.

