trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667797
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Delhi-Pune Air India Flight Delayed For 2 Hours Over Pilot's Absence

The Air India flight from Delhi to Pune was delayed for around 4 hours due to the absence of a pilot; however, the delay was attributed to operational issues.

Last Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi-Pune Air India Flight Delayed For 2 Hours Over Pilot's Absence Image for representation

More than 100 passengers on board a Delhi to Pune Air India flight were made to wait for nearly two hours inside the aircraft allegedly due to the absence of the pilot. However, sources of the flag carrier attributed the delay to operational issues.

Flight AI853 was originally scheduled for departure from Delhi at 7.10 p.m., on Monday, with an intended arrival time in Pune at 9:10 p.m.

Also read: Air India-Vistara Merger: AI, Singapore Airlines To Maintain Minimum Capacity On Certain Routes

Nonetheless, accounts from both passengers and Flightradar24 data indicate that the plane took off from Delhi at around 9 p.m. and landed in Pune at around 11 p.m.

The same Delhi-Pune flight experienced another delay on Tuesday. However, on this occasion, passengers waited in the airport terminal building.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train