trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665222
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

DGCA Suspends Air India's Chief Of Flight Safety Over Lapses In Accident Prevention Protocol

After reviewing the action taken report submitted by the airline, the DGCA issued show cause notices to Air India's officials concerned.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DGCA Suspends Air India's Chief Of Flight Safety Over Lapses In Accident Prevention Protocol Image for representation

India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Air India's Chief of Flight Safety for a month after an inspection found lapses in the airline's accident prevention protocol, reported IANS. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the Tata Group owned airline and the availability of the requisite technical manpower as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant civil aviation requirements.

“A team carried out an inspection of Air India on July 25 and 26 in the areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and the availability of required technical manpower,” said an official of the aviation watchdog. “It was observed that some of the internal audit/spot checks carried out by the airline were done in a perfunctory manner and not as per the regulatory requirements,” added DGCA. 

After reviewing the action taken report submitted by the airline, the DGCA issued show cause notices to Air India's officials concerned. “Based on the review of the replies received, the airline has been directed not to assign any audits/surveillance/spot checks pertaining to compliance of DGCA requirements to the particular auditor involved in the perfunctory inspections which indicates lack of diligence,” said the official.

“Further the approval of the Chief of Flight Safety of Air India has been suspended for a period of one month for the lapses established,” the official added. Earlier, DGCA had also imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on Air India’s Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train